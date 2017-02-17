Cougars sweep Trojans

It's the end of the road for the PCI Trojans.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) varsity boys hockey team fell 2-1 to the Carman Cougars tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, and as a result, are eliminated from Zone 4 playoffs following back-to-back losses in the best-of-three series.

Trailing 2-0 late in the third, PCI captain Lucas Neufeld blasted home a point shot on the man advantage to cut the lead in half and provide the home team with a glimmer of hope.

The Trojans pulled goaltender Parker Page in the dying minutes in a last ditch effort to stave off elimination, but were unable to solve a stingy Carman defense.