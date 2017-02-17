Combining light & sound

As part of its Coffee House concert series, the William Glesby Centre has a Saturday night invite to come and see the music with its Northern Lights, a Classical Music Experience.

The arts are basically a means of communication. If there is something that can be done in the performance or presentation of a work of art that may improve the communication of its essence and spirit to an audience, then why not do it?

A captivating presentation of live classical music that will appeal to your senses in ways that you’ve never experienced. Creatively incorporating unique instruments with an incredible light show, The Glesby will transform into vibrant imagery with classical music integration.

Northern Lights, a Classical Music Experience is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.