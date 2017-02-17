City marks 110th birthday with cake and historical details

Herald Leader

Portage la Prairie was incorporated on Feb. 13, 1907, according to current Mayor Irvine Ferris at Winnipeg.

“Portage’s name was derived from the French word “portage” which means to carry a canoe overland between waterways, in this case the portage was between the Assiniboine River and Lake Manitoba over ‘la prairie’.

“From the 1870s until 1880s the community increased in population by approximately 10 times from 300 to 3,000.

Freight supplies were transported by oxcart and steamboat until the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1881. That was also the year Portage was incorporated as a town.

“Thomas Collins was the first mayor of Portage la Prairie and we have a list of all the people that served on council since then on display.

“In 1907 Portage was incorporated as a city and from that point on managed to keep a gradual rate of growth and development serving as a regional hub for agriculture, retail, manufacturing and transportation in central Manitoba.

On the City of Portage’s 110th Birthday



The city of Portage can be seen far and near

The town now has been here one hundred ten years!

Spreading itself on a prairie so vast

In the center of Canada, this town has stood fast.

The winds, they do blow it, the blizzards are rough

To live here requires a group that is tough.

“Why would you live there?” other folk often say

But wait ‘til you see it at the end of the day.

The sunset spreads out as far as can be

Each night it shows beauty that each one can see.

If you miss it one time, there’s no cause to sigh

For the morning brings sunrise, with colors sky high!



Besides just the beauty, there’s more to its face

The history of Portage makes you proud of this place.

The city was born over a century ago

But the town did exist ‘cause the rivers did flow.

The trappers, they came, when this land first was found

To bring their supplies, they had to get ‘round.

The oxcart and steamboat got them far as the Lake

But to get to the River, the canoes they did take.

They portaged them over the prairie that way

By the 1870s, three hundred people did stay.

Another ten years saw us at three thousand grand

And Portage la Prairie was the name of this land.



It’s almost as old as Canada can be

One hundred fifty years marks our nation’s hist’ry.

Fourteen years after the Dominion was made

Portage was incorporated as a town of top grade.

The CPR railway chugged its way up and down

Thomas Collins was elected first mayor of this town.

The century turned over, and seven years did go past

Then the Legislative Assembly made us a city at last.

A man named Corelli set his hand to the seal

And the City of Portage was now a true deal.



That century has gone by, those people are dead

The baton has been passed on to us, now, instead.

We have been given a heritage so true

Portage will show all the things that we do.

So let us be grateful for all they did dare

As we now continue to make this city so fair.

The possibilities are endless, if we make a stand

To be proud of the things we can do with this land.

- Stephanie Kauffman