Breakfast on Ice, Winterfest spells family fun weekend

Breakfast on Ice Saturday at Stride Place, 9 – 10:30 a.m. kicks off a fun-filled family weekend that also includes pond hockey, car ice racing and Winterfest on Sunday

“I’m very excited by the forecast. It will help make it a good time for all those who can come out,” says Stefanie McKim, Portage community revitalization corporation’s (PCRC) community engagement coordinator.

This is the second year for the Breakfast on Ice brought to the community by PCRC in partnership with the Portage Plains United Way.

The breakfast will happen in front of Stride Place, where the annual Pond Hockey tournament will guarantee a busy time.

“There’s something for everyone,” says McKim. “We’ll kick off the weekend with the breakfast where you will be able to hear the cars warming up for the races which will start at noon.”

Breakfast will be pancakes – the mix is donated by Farmery - pork sausages, coffee, hot chocolate and juice. The breakfast is by donation to support the United Way.

PCRC is always excited to offer events like these that are either free or really affordable.

Skating is from 9 – 10 a.m. on the outdoor rink, but the expected awesome weather my cause a problem with the ice.

Winterfest is Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. at the BDO Centre for Community.

The free community event features of course, skating, but also hayrides, snowshoeing, crazy carpets and snow castles.

Another annual event, it is brought to the community through partnership with the PCRC, ROK (Recreation Opportunities for Kids) and the Portage Learning and Literacy Centre.

There will also be an outdoor fire to roast marshmallows at, free hot dogs and hot chocolate and new this year, maple syrup taffy tasting.

