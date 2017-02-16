Female Caps fall to Hawks

Despite a valiant effort, the Central Plains female midget Capitals fell 3-1 on the road to the Pembina Valley Hawks last night in Game 1 of their Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League best-of-five quarter final playoff series.

Down 1-0 late in the third, the Hawks increased their lead to two before Halle Edwards answered back for Central Plains.

The Hawks added a late goal to stifle any chance of a Caps comeback.

Game 2 goes tomorrow night at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie, puck drop set for 8 p.m.