Hockey Hall of Famer and recently named one of the NHL’s top 100, Paul Coffey was was the keynote speaker Tuesday during the BASF Knowledge Harvest 2017 Farming Out Loud conference held at Canad Inns in Portage la Prairie. Coffey, a 21 year NHL veteran, talked about team work, the importance of setting goals, achieving results and concluded by applauding every producer in the room.

Mickey Dumont/Herald Leader