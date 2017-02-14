Varsity Royals claim bronze at weekend tourney

Change text size for the story

The Westpark Royals added to what's becoming a growing collection of hardware.

Westpark's varsity girls basketball team finished third this past weekend at the annual Carman Tournament.

The girls opened the weekend with a decisive 53-31 victory over Kings School before losing a 50-44 nail-biter to Morden.

The girls responded in their final game of the weekend, crushing the Green Valley Pirates 59-27 to claim third place.