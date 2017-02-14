Minor hockey player honoured with memorial award

Each year a local minor hockey player is recognized for their sportsmanship on and off the ice.

The Portage Minor Hockey Association has named Chase Fedak, defenseman for the Portage Peewee 3 team, the 2017 recipient of the Bob Wilson Memorial Award.

“Chase Fedak is an amazing young man. He always has a smile on his face and such a positive attitude,” said Peewee 3 team manager, Sheila Lilley. “He constantly shows compassion and genuine concern for those who are sick or injured. Not only for his fellow teammates, but also for his coaching team. Chase is always holding the door open for people and helping to carry equipment. We are all very proud of Chase.”

The Bob Wilson Memorial Award is given every year to a peewee hockey player in the Portage Minor Hockey Association who shows the most sportsmen like conduct both on and off the ice. Fedak was presented the award prior to a game this past weekend by Wilson's mother, Verna Wilson, and sister, Wendy Edinger.

Bob Wilson started playing hockey at the age of seven and began his hockey coaching career with the PMHA at the age of 17. He always gave his best, both as a player and as a coach. Bob was always one to lend a hand, support and inspire those around him and encourage everyone that he had the honour of coaching.

Tragically on June 16, 1977 at the age of 21, Bob passed away due to a work accident. Forty years later, Bob's legacy lives on as one who will always be remembered for his sportsmanship and for all he had to offer to those around him.