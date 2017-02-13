Caps offence shines despite loss of leading scorer

Despite losing leading scorer Joey Moffatt for the year with a separated shoulder, the Caps offence struck 17 times over the weekend, propelling Central Plains to back to back victories on the road in Thompson against the basement dwelling Norman Northstars.

“We had good games from our whole lineup, everybody was playing good hockey and stepped up,” said head coach Brad Gnidziejko, following his team's victories this weekend. “I said to the guys, (Moffatt's injury) might just be what this team needs to rally around.”

Eleven different Caps found the back of the net over the weekend - helping pace Central Plains to two blowout victories - beginning with a 10-1 thumping Friday night before the Caps returned for a matinee encore the following afternoon with a 7-1 win.

With the regular season quickly winding down, and every available point becoming more and more crucial in the league playoff race, the Caps will look to ride the momentum into this weekend's game against Southwest.

“Those points are valuable points to get right now. I'm glad we've got a little momentum heading into (the game against) Southwest. ” said the head coach. “At this point, we are in the playoffs. No matter who we face, it's going to be a good team. Likely it's going to be a team we've had success against (in the regular season), so really it doesn't matter. You just want to go in with some momentum.”

The Caps head into the final weekend of the regular season winners of back-to-back games, a feat the team has failed to accomplish since reeling off five straight in mid-December.

For a team where wins seem to come in bunches – as Central Plains has posted two five-game win streaks and a four-game streak earlier in the season – persevering through the loss of Moffatt could very well be the catalyst the Caps need to make a deep playoff run.

Puck drop between Central Plains and Southwest is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at the BDO Centre in Portage.