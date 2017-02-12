Varsity Saints consolation champs

Despite being relegated to the consolation side after an opening game loss, the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls basketball team rallied back and cruised to the consolation championship this past weekend at the Tec Voc Invitational tournament in Winnipeg.

The eight-team tourney kicked off Thursday evening with the Saints drawing league rival Shaftesbury in their opening match. The Titans rolled over the Saints en route to a 29 point victory, downing PCI 67-38, sending the Saints to the consolation side of the bracket.

PCI reconvened play Friday where they downed the Windsor Park Royals 58-37 to advance into the tourney's consolation championship.

“The team had been working on a zone press over the last while as well as improved shooting, passing, and rebounding,” explains Bill Marsh, head coach of the PCI Saints. “Progress in all of those areas was evident over the past week’s games and all players have been making significant and timely contributions.”

The Saints once again drew a league rival in the finals – this time the St. John's Tigers – and for the second time in a week the Saints hande St. John's a loss. Defeating the Tigers 41-34 to capture the consolation title.