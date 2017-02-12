RCMP intercept 21 at border overnight Friday

According to police, overnight from Feb. 10-11, RCMP intercepted two groups of people illegally crossing the border at Emerson, Manitoba.

The first group was five individuals; the second group was 16, for a total of 21 people who were arrested for illegally crossing the border.

All of these individuals requested to make refugee claims and were taken to the Canada Border Services Agency port at Emerson so they could do so.

RCMP have a 1 p.m. news conference planned for this afternoon to provide an update on this matter.