Viterra Championship

Top seeds Carruthers, McEwen set for curling showdown

By Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — - The matchup everyone expected to see has arrived.

Top seed Reid Carruthers will take on second seed and defending champion Mike McEwen Saturday night at Stride Place in the championship round at the provincial men’s curling championship.

Both teams have won five straight games and can advance directly to Sunday’s final with a win Saturday night.

The loser will fall to Sunday morning’s semifinal.

“I’m sure there will be some trash talk sent to each other over text message in the next couple hours,” said Caurruthers, who is good friends with McEwen. “There was a little bit last night. It will be good and it will be electric in here tonight.”

McEwen beat 21-year-old hot shot Matt Dunstone 7-2 in seven ends, while Carruthers needed an extra end to get by William Lyburn 8-5.

Dunstone was the third seed in the event and took a different team to the final at the Viterra Championship in Selkirk last year, so he posed a legitimate threat to McEwen, though he didn’t have his best game on this day.

“Some of the greats in our sport — Kevin Martin, Jeff Stoughton — got really excited to play the best,” said McEwen, who has not been strongly tested so far through five games. “So I was pumped to play the young guys today.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to keep him down entirely. But it’s important for us to be excited to play those guys and we are. I’m at the stage where I get excited to play the best teams, so Saturday, Sunday of provincials are my favourite days.”

Dunstone was disappointed that he didn’t have a good showing against McEwen. All week he has talked about being ready to go through McEwen and Carruthers to get to his first Brier.

“They didn’t miss much and, the way I played today, I’d have a tough time beating a bagel out there,” Dunstone said.

“That was by far my worst game of the week. I definitely gotta be better. I get excited to get up and play them cause I know I can beat them on any given day. I’ve just got to play better and we’ll have a better chance of beating them no doubt.”

Dunstone remains alive on the B-side, where he’ll face the team he took to the final last year at 2 p.m., at Stride Place.

Jason Gunnlaugson now skips that team, which includes Colton Lott, Kyle Doering and Rob Gordon.

Gunnlaugson beat David Bohn 7-5 to stay alive on the B-side Saturday morning.

The other B-side qualifier will pit the surprising Trevor Loreth against Lyburn, the fourth seed.

All eyes, however, will be on McEwen and Carruthers, both upper echelon World Curling Tour skips who both have red-hot teams right now.

“I think the guys were a little jittery (against Lyburn) and it’s good to feel that because we know we’re probably going to feel that tonight when we’re up against a great team like Mike.

“And vice-versa. I think he’s thinking the same thing.

“Two really good teams, and not to take away from some of the other amazing teams that are in this, but if want to be the team that goes to the Brier, you’ve got to be battle tested and I think any of these final four teams are going to be ready to go at the Brier.”

The championship round begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY SCORES

9 a.m. Draw

Playoff round, A-side

Mike McEwen 7, Matt Dunstone 2

Reid Carruthers 8, William Lyburn 5 (ee)

Playoff round, B-side

Trevor Loreth 6, Dennis Bohn 4

Jason Gunnlaugson 7, David Bohn 5

2 p.m. Draw

Playoff round, B-side

Trevor Loreth vs. William Lyburn

Jason Gunnlaugson vs. Matt Dunstone

6 p.m. Draw

Championship round, 1 vs. 2

Mike McEwen vs. Reid Carruthers

Championship round, 3 vs. 4

Loreth/Lyburn vs. Dunstone/Gunnlaugson