Wanted – Alexander Brook Oliver Roulette

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are presently looking for Alexander Brook Oliver Roulette, 19, as he is currently at large on a warrant for his arrest.

Roulette is described as an indigenous male with a slender build, standing 6’1” tall, and weighing approximately 150 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos, in particular along both of his arms.

Roulette is presently charged with failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failing to comply with court imposed conditions.

If you know the whereabouts of Roulette, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of Roulette could receive cash awards.