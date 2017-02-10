Top four seeds cruise into playoff round

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — Seeding at the provincial men’s curling championship could not have been more bang-on.

The top four seeds all won Friday morning and secured the first four spots in the playoff round, which begins Friday evening at Stride Place.

Top seed Reid Carruthers beat David Bohn 9-6 in an A-side qualifier, while second seed Mike McEwen beat Trevor Loreth 6-2, third seed Matt Dunstone edged Taylor McIntyre 7-5 and fourth seed William Lyburn roared back from a 6-0 deficit to beat Sean Grassie 11-7.

“Actually, we had a chat,” Lyburn said of being down 6-0 after three ends. “I said to the boys ‘In the Friday morning A-qualifier in Dauphin in 2012 we were playing Vic Peters, with Daley, and we were down 7-0 after three. We went an extra end.’ So I said to the guys, ‘We’re only down six so maybe we can pull this game out.’

“That’s exactly what we said.”

“It was my thought process that we can’t leave on a negative note here,” Lyburn said of the comeback. “You’ve got to at least put in a decent effort and see if we can make something. You need some breaks and you need a little bit of lady luck on your side and it came back to us. I’m really proud of the guys, how strong they were. Nobody dropped their shoulders. The body language didn’t really change a whole bunch when it can change and that was important for us as a team.”

It’s certainly not a surprise that the top seeds have all advanced. Carruthers and McEwen are clearly a cut above the rest in this field, while 21-year-old Dunstone is nipping at their heels and Lyburn is a savvy veteran with a strong, experienced team.

McEwen, the defending champ, said the preliminaries are out of the way and the really important games start now.

“The first two days are long waits between games,” McEwen said. “For me, Friday feels like it’s time to go. Absolutely, Friday is kind of the start of the championship, I think.”

If that’s the case, McEwen is in great shape. His team is playing extremely well and hasn’t really been tested yet.

“That was about as good as any team can play,” he said of the win over Loreth.

“Really happy with what I saw from everybody on the ice. It was a really solid game.”

The four teams that qualified through the A-side will have hammer in the first end of the playoff games Friday night. Their opponents will be determined in the B-side qualifiers, which will go at 4 p.m.

“I guess the top teams are starting to rise to the top,” Carruthers said.

“It’s only Friday morning here though, so there’s so much bonspiel to be played. I almost treat it like two different bonspiels. You have to get through your group of eight, whether it’s through the A- or B-side and then you are down to the final eight. Then it’s almost like another little bonspiel when you get down to the final four. You’ve got to break it into little chunks and earn your way into Friday evening and we’ve done that. So, Step 1 complete.”

Dunstone got a pretty good test from McIntyre, whose team played with three curlers as second Riley Smith was sick with the flu. Dunstone, who made it to the final a year ago in Selkirk, cracked a big three in the seventh end to finally take control.

“It’s go-time, we’re in the eights,” Dunstone said.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to play Mike and Reid at some point, if we keep winning games. It doesn’t matter to us who we play. As long as we’re playing good, we should have a decent chance.”

McIntyre gave the Dunstone foursome a pretty good fight, despite being down a man.

“Absolutely, all three of them played very well,” Dunstone said. “They made us fight for that one.”

McIntyre, a two-time junior champion, said he didn’t know until the last minute that Smith would be able to go, so he didn’t have time to dip into the spare pool for a replacement.

“We just thought, “Hey, just let ’er buck with three.’

“It wasn’t easy. We had to get (lead) Jared (Hancox) to sweep with his gripper so he could switch back and forth between the turns. It was a little tough for him and for us only having one sweeper, I think I overcompensated on a lot of my draws and they all went through the house.”

McIntyre said if Smith can’t play in their B-qualifier at 4 p.m., he will consider dipping into the spare pool.

The B-qualifier at 4 p.m. will decide the remaining four teams in the playoff round.

Steve Irwin will play Loreth, Jason Gunnlaugson takes on Grassie, Derek Oryniak plays David Bohn and McIntyre faces Dennis Bohn.

FRIDAY SCORES

8:30 a.m. Draw

A-side

Matt Dunstone 7, Taylor McIntyre 5

Reid Carruthers 9, David Bohn 6

Mike McEwen 6, Trevor Loreth 2

William Lyburn 11, Sean Grassie 7

12:15 p.m. Draw

B-side

Steve Irwin 6, Kelly Marnoch 5

Dennis Bohn 8, Travis Bale 7

Jason Gunnlaugson 8, Kyle Foster 4

Derek Oryniak 7, Ray Baker 1

4 p.m. Draw

B-side

Trevor Loreth vs. Steve Irwin

Taylor McIntyre vs. Dennis Bohn

Sean Grassie vs. Jason Gunnlaugson

David Bohn vs. Derek Oryniak

7:45 p.m. Draw

Playoff round

Mike McEwen vs.Dennis Bohn/McIntyre

Matt Dunstone vs.Irwin/Loreth

William Lyburn vs. Oryniak/David Bohn

Reid Carruthers vs. Gunnlaugson/Grassie