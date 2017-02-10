Viterra Championship

Broom broken in anger teaches hard lesson at men's provincials

By Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — It was a hard lesson for a young team and it drew the attention of everyone in the field at the provincial men’s curling championship.

When Rob Gordon, the lead for Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson, angrily slammed his broom after an errant shot during the fifth end of a morning game against Sean Grassie, no one thought much of it.

It is something that happens thousands of times during the course of a curling season.

At least it was.

You see, Gordon slammed his broom hard enough to break the head and, under brand new rules established in the World Curling Federations sweeping moratorium, it meant he had to play the rest of the game without it.

With Gordon unable to sweep, the Gunnlaugson foursome was at a distinct disadvantage and they went on to lose 8-5.

“A lesson learned, I guess, is what you could say,” Gordon said after the game.

“I was a little frustrated, so I hit it on the ice a little bit. These are brand new broom heads and what happened was when it hit the ice, one of the knobs broke off.

“With the new rules, you are only allowed one broom head per person and once it goes, if it’s out of anger like in my case, that’s it, you’re not allowed to sweep any more. That was what happened to me, so I threw my two rocks and watched the rest of the end.

“The boys played really well. I was a little upset because I kind of let them down.”

Under the new rules, curlers are not allowed to share or switch brooms amongst themselves during a game. If a broom breaks as the result of normal game play, it can be replaced, but not if broken on purpose or in anger.

That meant third Colton Lott and second Kyle Doering both had to sweep rocks on their own the rest of the way, and it certainly had an effect on their ability to win.

“It’s definitely got an impact,” Gunnlaugson said. “With the way the sweeping has been done in the past few years it’s less than we originally thought on the sweeping, but you lose one of the best judgers in the event and he’s sitting back there instead of helping you win on every shot, so it’s obviously a big loss.”

The rest of the team didn’t seem to be angry with Gordon.

“We were laughing … that’s a pretty sweet curling position where you can throw the first two rocks and then hang out,” Gunnlaugson said.

“It really sucks. It wasn’t even like anything crazy. It’s a rule that has to be in place but when it’s used like that it’s kind of unfortunate. Things to learn from.”

It was a hard loss to swallow for a Gunnlaugson team that was seeded fifth this week after Lott, Doering and Gordon made it to the final a year ago with Matt Dunstone.

With Gordon sporting a new broom, the Gunnlaugson foursome bounced back with a 7-4 win over provincial junior champion J.T. Ryan on the B-side Thursday afternoon.

Still, news of the earlier incident spread quickly through the field at Stride Place, home of this year’s Viterra Championship, including to top seeds Reid Carruthers and Mike McEwen, who are regulars on the World Curling Tour.

Even they haven’t seen this happen often before, but you can be sure it will prompt everyone to be more careful.

“I was joking around with McEwen’s team before the game, saying ‘I guess we better not get mad, right,’” Carruthers said. “You’ve got to keep it cool.

“Unfortunately it’s a tough break for them. They are a great young team, but I don’t think he’ll be banging his broom the next game.”

Carruthers related an incident on the tour in which a curler (we won’t mention names but his initials are Ben Hebert, the lead for Alberta’s Kevin Koe) went to his bag to get out another broom to slam, instead of using his game broom.

“Or you could just work with your sports psychologist and try not to actually bang a broom,” Carruthers said. “That would work too.”

McEwen felt bad for Gordon, who didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. The defending Manitoba champion is not exactly a huge fan of the sweeping moratorium, which was designed to get rid of brooms using a kind of directional fabric that was influencing the game in a radical way.

That’s understandable given that McEwen is a sales representative for Hardline curling and was a big proponent of the now illegal IcePad broom heads.

Regardless, he would like to see some adjustments to the rule that affected Gordon on Thursday. He cited other sports like hockey or tennis, where players regularly take out frustrations on their equipment, with no penalty.

“It’s a tough one,” McEwen said.

“I’m not sure it’s perfect. I’m not sure what the answer is either, but I think there’s some room for improvement. It’s maybe a little bit too cut and dried.

“I don’t want to be in that position, so we’ll just avoid breaking anything.”

