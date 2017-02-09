Winter Family Fun Day just around the corner

by Karla Gurke

Mon.Feb.20 at the Normac Community Centre. Start your day off with a pancake breakfast and stay to watch some great hockey. Free public skating starting at noon. Come try cross country skiing, at 1 pm we will have the fire pit going and you can roast your own bannock. At 1 p.m. MacGregor Minor Soccer will be taking registrations. At 2 there will be a story time for the children down stairs on the curling side. Local individuals reading books to the children for some quiet time. Or register for Two person family curling. But make sure to come for the 6 p.m. hockey game between the Reunited Bison, 7:15 for the Carberry Adult Sycro Skating Team, 7:30 p.m. for the Baker Colony Ladies vs the Iron Maidens.

There will be a silver collection & Food drive for the CRC and the Women’s Shelter.

Plan you day at the Normac.

Get your tickets now

Heartland Rec and Stride Credit Union are happy to present again the Royal Manitoba Theatre is coming back to MacGregor again on Mar. 1. The Last Train to Nibroc is a romantic play that is a set in the 1940’s.

Tickets are available at the Municipal Office and McKelvy Agency.

Tickets are $25 Special pricing for seniors (65+) $15 and 18 and under $10.

For more info please contact Heartland Rec

Vote

Munro Farm Supply has been nominated in this Thank A Retailer community event. It is a chance to win $15,000 for our community!! Check out the website with contest details. www.thankaretailer.ca/vote/details/munro-farm-supplies-ltd. Anyone can vote once a day – every day! We have a chance to support our community by donating the funds to the playground project at the MacGregor Elementary School.

Music Jam

Everyone is invited to come out Fri., Feb. 17 at 130 p.m. at the MacGregor Drop in Centre for a Music Jam. Bring your instrument and join in the fun.

Pottery & Glazing Workshop

Animal Sculpture for ages 6 – 12 at 3:30 till 5:30 p.m.

Sculpture or Pots or Canister set or Mugs for teenagers and adults at 6:30 p.m.

Pottery class will be on Feb 16 and the Glazing Class will be April 6.

Cost is $50, which includes all supplies and kiln fired. Must prepay and register with HRC.

Get in Line in 2017

Learn to Line Dance is back Wed’s at 7 p.m. at the Heartland Multiplex. These classes for open for all ages and any level of dancer (Beginner – Advance). $70 for 10 weeks. Drop in is $5. This class does every type of music – country, rock, pop and alternative. Come and give it a try.

Red Cross Babysitting Course

HRC will be offering a babysitting course on Fri. Mar. 17 starting at 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. All participants must be 12 years old or turning 12 before June 2017. Cost is $40 per child and must preregister with HRC. Limited space available.

MacGregor Yoga

Keith Macpherson will be returning on Feb. 7 till Mar. 21. Please register and prepay with HRC

Curling Bonspiels

2 Person Family Day curling will be Mon. Feb 20 it is $40 per team and must have a junior.

MacGregor Men’s Bonspiel will be Sat.Mar.10 – 12, it is $160 per team to register

Normac Winter Windup (Glow Curling) will be Sat. Mar. 25, it is $80 per team.

Contact Sadie at McKelvy Agency in MacGregor to register your team early.

Trade Show Opportunity

We are planning a trade show that will be held in conjunction with Austin’s Annual Canada Day celebrations - but this year it will be a big celebration with it being Canada’s 150th birthday! To rent a spot is $50 - vendors MUST supply their own table & chair(s). Booth size will be: approx. 12x12. If you’d like to reserve your spot please email Lily at austintradeshow2017@gmail.com or call at 204-685-2037 or 204-871-4925. (Local vendors ) within a 20 minute radius of Austin) will be given 1st chance until March 1, 2017. After that date it will be opened up to others.

Rally Caps Baseball

HRC is looking for 2 people who would like to look after rally caps (ages 4-8)baseball this year in MacGregor. Contact HRC for more info.

Drama and Dessert Night in Austin

Come enjoy an original play by local actors “Our Town Austin”, re-enacted as told by local area Seniors. Produced by Pine Creek Players, directed by Kelvin Bueckert and entirely local cast. The production will be Friday, April 7th at 7:30 p.m. at the Austin Community Hall. Tickets are $15 each from the Austin Chamber of Commerce members, local businesses or from Ed at 204-797-1230, buy a table for 8 for $120. Snack and drinks at the table and a special dessert presentation half way through drama performance.

Rossendale Poker Derby

will be held Feb. 18. Leaving Rossendale Community Center. First rider out at 10 a.m. Last rider at 2 p.m. Canteen available.

Bus Trip to Watrous Mineral Spa

Looking for 35 people or more to come along to Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa (near Watrous SK) included is bus far, unlimited swim time and a 2 night stay at the Manitou Springs Resort. Cost $350 per person (double occupancy). There is special pricing for families, for more info contact John or Mary at zachjm@mymts.net or 204-685-2113 before Feb 13.

Emergency Fund Soup & Pie Fundraiser

The MacGregor & District Kinette Club is hosting a Emergency Fund Soup & Pie fundraiser on Sun. Feb. 26 at 11 till 1 at the Heartland Multiplex. Everyone Welcome, cost is by donation. Please come out and support local families in need.

Book sale

At the North Norfolk MacGregor Library Feb. 7 – Mar. 11. Everyone is welcome to come check out the sales, daily additions. Come and browse.

The Mexican supper

Is on Fri. Feb. 24 and Sat. Feb 25. Doors open at 5:30 with supper starting at 6. Sponsorship of a table is $100. For table bookings you can call 204 871 6737. This supper is a fundraiser for the Austin Christian Academy mission trip or building fund. This year we felt would like to give our supporters the opportunity of donating to either the mission trip or the building fund. We would like to thank you in advance for your contribution.

Fun Badminton

Will be starting on Thurs., Feb. 2 from 8:30-10 p.m at MacGregor Collegiate. It will run every Thurs. until sometime in May. Thursdays where we won’t have badminton fun night are Mar 9, 16 and 30 and April 13. (There may be other Thursdays that we might need to cancel at the last minute; we will set up an email list. Just warmup and play. Indoor runners are mandatory. Everybody welcome.