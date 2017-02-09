Varsity Saints clinch league title

The Saints have yet to lose this calendar year.

Bailey Grantham was up to her usual tricks, jump starting the Saints offence with a natural hat trick while goaltender Haley Swidnicki turned in PCI's third straight shut out as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey team cruised past the Garden City Gophers 4-0 to clinch first place in the Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League's Winnipeg Free Press division.

PCI has reeled off 9 straight wins, the last three shut out victories, to skyrocket up league standings and overthrow the mighty Sturgeon Heights Huskies for league supremacy.

“I liked how we battled, the girls did a lot of really good things with the puck tonight,” said Saints head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, following her team's victory. “It was a frustrating game because there were a lot of little whacks and hacks going on. We told the girls to keep their cool and not to retaliate.”

Leading 1-0 in the first, Grantham fed linemate Hailee Morrisseau behind the net to initiate a give-and-go before breaking to the net, receiving the puck back and firing it high over the top of Gopher netminder Rhea Alves to put the Saints up by two.

After a scoreless second period, Grantham completed her hat trick early in the third on a wrap around, sliding the puck underneath Alves.

Kiera Shwaluk added a powerplay marker late in the period, as her point shot hit a few bodies in front before crossing the goal line.

The Saints receive a first round bye for their efforts and will sit for a few weeks before taking to the ice for the WWHSHL's second round of the playoffs. PCI will host the lowest seeded team that advances through the first round of the post season.

“When you look at our record and look at we've done the last few weeks... I'm sure we've got a target on our back which isn't always a positive thing but we have some pretty focused girls that come to play,” added the head coach.

Grantham and company will look to do what no other varsity Saints hockey team has accomplished – reach the final. In the storied history of the PCI varsity girls hockey program, no team has yet to reach a postseason final, that could soon change.