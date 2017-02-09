The automobile age comes to Portage

by Don Pelechaty



When the internal combustion engine came to Portage a photographer was there to record the event. Owning a new “gas wagon” was a mark of prestige but few were concerned that it would ever overthrow the reign of the horse-drawn vehicle .In my featured turn of the century photo we see that special clothes were needed to even travel in a car, dust wraps for the ladies, gauntlets and caps for the men. Hopefully you had a friend along who had a mechanical bent because sure enough you would need him! The two head lamps are argon lamps, the tires are made of the new white gutta-percha (a Malay tree that produced white rubber) with wooden spokes! This looks like a grand adventure is about to begin, and in truth that’s exactly what the automobile turned out to be.

In 1900 transportation for Portagers moving about town was by foot, bike or horse. Long distance trips, say to Brandon, were by the relatively new rail line. Photographs of downtown Portage of that era show the streets used more for a social life such as baseball, children playing, horseback riding, chasing a hoop, or burning piles of leaves to roast potatoes! Life before the automobile was much slower paced and the range of a person’s social life was generally the distance of a walk, perhaps to the shops pulling a wagon or sleigh. That easily explains the inter-marriage between neighbouring families. You fell in love with your neighbours!

When the automobile first appeared it was of little serious interest to most of society. The livery barns and stables that lined the streets were as busy as ever. Great piles of horse manure sat at the sides and rear of Hall’s large stables at the corner of Saskatchewan Ave. and Third NW. Cars were just a curiosity, and for many horse owners a real annoyance. Automobiles were toys for the rich or projects for the few mechanically inclined Portagers to tinker away a day. They had no practical purpose at first because they could not easily negotiate the dirt tracks used by waggons and buggies, and no service was available to keep them running! Baker, Hill and Lyons were among the small early group of owners who generally had to be their own mechanics because so few in town knew how to fix the problems they might have. If fuel was needed, the owner had to go to the oil company for a bucket of gas to pour into the vehicle’s tank. In those early days however novel propulsion was experimented with, and Portage streets did see a few steam driven and battery propelled cars. The problems with them were myriad!

As more autos came on the scene they were often used for recreation. Runs and races between Portage and Winnipeg became a weekend joy ride. Many great runs began at the gates of East Gate in Winnipeg and ended after harrowing miles in Portage la Prairie. Always wise to pack a big lunch! The drivers competed to test their own stamina and the mechanical superiority of their machines. With no garage between Winnipeg and Portage you can imagine it also tested the mechanical ability of those early owners. Sometimes an automobile and a horse were matched in a race. In Portage in 1904 a local horseman tested his mount in a race against a business mans’ new device. The horse won!

But the automobile did not fade away as did other fads. Yes, even before the turn of the century we were enamoured with stereo-optic viewers, pogo sticks, stilts, hoops and sticks, and bicycles built for two! They were some of the items we just had to have!

Gradually people began to see a use for the automobile in a business-like fashion. Progressive livery stables added an auto to the horses and buggies they rented out. Then they hired an in-house mechanic! As autos proliferated livery stables began to offer auto repair service as well as autos to rent or sell. Thus was born such early coach-works as our Lyon’s Garage. Eventually these businesses evolved into automobile sales and service as we know today.