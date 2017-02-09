Roquette open house hugely successful

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

An open house last week to introduce Roquette - the French-based pea protein manufacturer that will build a $450 million plant here - attracted hundreds and was still busy near 8 p.m. when it shut down.

Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris was impressed. “It opened at 4 p.m. and there were people lined up out the door. Some began to arrive at 3 p.m. This is an impressive turnout.”

Irvine observed many community business representatives attend to make first contact. “A lot of people - business people, contractors - and individuals wondering about employment opportunities,” he said.

Mostly, the mayor explained, “people came because they are curious about the company, the products and what the plant will look like.”

Pascal Leroy, Roquette vice-president, pea and new proteins business line, said Roquette executives present were happy with the open house. “A lot of people want to know about Roquette and the project and to test our nice protein.”

The company made some of its protein snacks available for sampling.

“As you know Roquette is a (world) leader in natural ingredients used in food and nutritional health markets,” LeRoy said.

“It’s a fast growing market with a lot of diversified applications. It really is an attractive ingredient.”

LeRoy said pea protein can be found in drinks, cereals, bars and sport nutrition snacks. “You can find our products everywhere and a lot of big names you know, are using our pea proteins.”

Roquette will build its company’s largest pea protein processing plant here. At an agricultural appreciation night Feb. 3, RM of Portage Reeve Kam Blight disclosed the project is already expanding.

The reeve said Roquette is talking about a substantial increase in its local investment.

“I’ve had the opportunity to spend some time with the vice-president of Roquette and he said it is now almost $450 million. He also said ‘we have to talk about phase two.

“Phase one is just the start, folks. They purchased 70 acres of land and that is where they are building phase one, phase two is taking place on the other 170 acres they’ve purchased and they already want to start talking about that,” he said.

“The plant here will be running sometime in 2019,” said LeRoy.

He added the Portage plant, Manitoba’s single largest investment of its kind and the largest pea protein extraction plant, is pivital to Roquette’s international plans.

“This will be our largest plant for pea protein extraction. It will strengthen our position in vegetable proteins. For us it is an important step in keeping our leadership in this activity.”

Canada produces 35 per cent of the world’s yellow peas. “This was one of the drivers to choose this location.

“Subject market growth and solutions we develop for our customers, and if everything goes well, we are willing to expand the plant. It is part of our plan. We hope to grow from this big site in Manitoba.”

