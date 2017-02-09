The singing gardener offers a lesson in geography

by Ted Meseyton

How well do you know far north Canadian geography and were you ever taught about it in geography classes? If yes, then top marks for you and your teacher. Plus – a cold remedy!

A short history lesson

Old Crow is an indigenous year-round settlement of about 300 persons nestled in the upper northern reaches of the Yukon Territory and home of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation. Situated on the banks of the Porcupine River, Old Crow is north of the Arctic Circle about 796 kilometres (495 miles) north of Whitehorse.

The community has a store that provides groceries and necessities, a school, a RCMP detachment, a nursing station, bed n’ breakfast accommodations, First Nation office, a skating arena and youth and community centres where potlatches, dances and entertainment are held. Many modern homes are constructed from logs.

Being isolated from other surrounding communities and accessible only by aircraft, it can’t be reached by road. However in some years a temporary winter road is constructed. It is almost next door to Vuntut National Park which was created in 1995. For the daring, canoeing down the Porcupine River from the Eagle River which is located off the Dempster Highway is said to be a breath-taking adventure. One of the most recent songs I’ve written actually mentions ‘Old Crow’ in the lyrics.

So as you can see there’s a lot more than the urbanized crows that we have here in Portage la Prairie, some of whom appear to have remained with us all winter and no doubt along with gardeners, are eagerly waiting arrival of spring.

A natural cold remedy

Does it work or doesn’t? If you make honey-lemon cough syrup, only you shall know for sure how well it works. Lemon helps promote health by alkalinizing the body and honey tells bacteria to “take a powder.” When both are combined, it’s sort of like my castor oil cannon recipe. The result can be quick. Dare I say the following recipe is worth sharing?

Place two cups of unpasteurized honey in a saucepan on the stove and set the burner on very low heat. Do not allow the honey to boil as its medicinal properties are reduced.

Meantime, wash a whole lemon, and then boil it in some water for two or three minutes to both soften the outer skin and destroy any bacteria that may exist on the surface. Remove from heat and allow the lemon to cool enough to handle, then cut lemon into slices and add them to the pint of honey on the stove. Cook the mixture of honey and lemon slices over very low heat for about one hour. Strain off the honey and discard all lemon skin pieces and lemon seeds. Let cool then pour into a jar with a lid and place in the fridge. Keeps well for two months.

The suggested dosage to soothe an irritated throat or cough is:

For a 25 pound child ½ teaspoonful and for a 50 pound child one teaspoonful four times a day. Adults can take one tablespoonful four times daily or as often as required.

Zinnia – consistent performer – a chance to win seeds

Just a brief reminder it’s Canada’s 150 anniversary this year and a chance to toot your horn and show your stuff in a red and white zinnia garden. Got some seed packets of Celebratory 150 mix zinnia seeds to be drawn for on the first day of spring. To enter, all that’s needed is your name, address and phone number on a piece of paper. Drop it off in person or mail to: Singing Gardener zinnia seed draws, The Herald Leader, 1941 Sask. Ave. W. Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 0R7.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing—Good Things Happening© There was a time when tulip bulbs; those early bloomers in our spring gardens were worth bucks. Back in 1634 tulip bulbs were exchanged as a form of currency in Holland.



singinggardener@mts.net

