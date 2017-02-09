News

Experience Mind in Motion

Experience Mind in Motion

Experience Mind in Motion

Experience Mind in Motion

Herald Leader


The Alzheimer Society is making its Mind in Motion program available for a test drive on Feb. 13.
“If you are curious about the Alzheimer Society’s Minds in Motion program, here is your opportunity to come and experience a program designed for people living with early to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias to enjoy with a family member or community friend,” the society says in a press release. “This program is one-of-a-kind in Manitoba,” says Karen Lambert, Regional Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society’s North Central Office. “It brings together people with dementia and their family and friends in a community setting, giving them the opportunity to normalize the relationship in a way that is not influenced by illness.”
The test drive is on Monday, Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for group activities and special guest, music therapist Katy Jacobs (MTA), at Stride Place.
The Society is opening its doors to the community to experience the program first-hand. Please contact Maria Mathews, Minds in Motion® Program Manager, at 204-943-6622 or email mmathews@alzheimer.mb.ca to reserve a spot today. Seats are limited.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »