Experience Mind in Motion

Herald Leader



The Alzheimer Society is making its Mind in Motion program available for a test drive on Feb. 13.

“If you are curious about the Alzheimer Society’s Minds in Motion program, here is your opportunity to come and experience a program designed for people living with early to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias to enjoy with a family member or community friend,” the society says in a press release. “This program is one-of-a-kind in Manitoba,” says Karen Lambert, Regional Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society’s North Central Office. “It brings together people with dementia and their family and friends in a community setting, giving them the opportunity to normalize the relationship in a way that is not influenced by illness.”

The test drive is on Monday, Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for group activities and special guest, music therapist Katy Jacobs (MTA), at Stride Place.

The Society is opening its doors to the community to experience the program first-hand. Please contact Maria Mathews, Minds in Motion® Program Manager, at 204-943-6622 or email mmathews@alzheimer.mb.ca to reserve a spot today. Seats are limited.