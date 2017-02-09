Bums needed…

…Bums in seats, that is. Apply at any ticket wicket, online with StubHub, Ticketmaster or your portal of choice.

Must be willing to fill the ‘too many empty’ seats at venues offering quality entertainment, sporting and cultural events in Portage la Prairie and area: requires evening and weekend participation at something you want to do and enjoy anyway.

Thanks a million to the brilliant organizers for the big show this weekend that is Viterra, the provincial curling battle to determine Manitoba’s men’s rink at the Briar in March. Viterra will fill the seats at Stride Place like it was the Terrier’s fighting to bring home the RBC Cup.

But the Terrier’s can’t be fighting for a cup every game and we can still give them a boisterous crowd at home games. Fans really are a part of the team and their enthusiasm makes a difference. There is a cadre of hardcore fans that attend frequently, but there are many seats that need to be filled. Hockey isn’t the only game in town, though one closest to my interest behind live music, but before attending a movie.

According to Wiktionary, “Bums in Seats is often used to suggest the importance of satisfactory attendance or occupancy for success or profitability, but sometimes suggestive of the opposite—the importance of attendance regardless of economic advantage.”

When we attend an event we always look first to see if we know anybody, then we comment about the size of the crowd. We even judge events by attendance!

Recently I have attended the opening of an art show, a movie from the listings of our very own film festival and a daylong music festival. All three events were extremely appealing, high quality, very affordable and offered in exceptional venues.

Why then were there not enough bums in the seats?

Is it a lack of promotion? Is it that hard working community organizers are so far out of reach with the community they are only bring events so few are interested in? The latter is the farthest from reality and the former, a beast all organizers must struggle with.

Truth is, it’s a mystery. Assemble a line-up of talented bands and musicians for a folk festival you know will be a hit, then the hundreds and hundreds that should show up fail to appear. Strangely the 2017 Hot Blizzard Folk Festival was better supported by out of town guests than locals! However, attendance was strong enough organizers say there will be one in 2018. And it will continue to grow, but always be afraid it might move to a place that will better appreciate it and come out in support.

The Portage and District Art Centre is home to many great exhibits and performances each year. PDAC is a gem in our midst. It is a venue that should be revisited frequently as art shows move on and new ones are hung.

PDAC also brings to Portage REEL Events, a film festival featuring the same release seen in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver film festivals. As movie enthusiasts, we are always welcome to attend the festivals in these glamorous locales, but why doesn’t the local screenings sell out?

PDAC has gone the extra mile with Reel Events. In its partnership with the Glesby Centre, the film festival screenings are now in the Glesby with room for up to 400. That’s a lot of popcorn and PDAC Executive Director Paul Legris would likely step up to the popcorn machine to make sure everyone can have some. Next screening is in March. I have a pass for the entire festival, but individual tickets can be purchased. Be there.

The William Glesby Centre is another venue that can use more bums in the seats!

Programming at the centre is as exceptional as it is varied. Annually there are events that sell out, or close to it, but many others suffer from poor attendance.

Again, given the quality of the programming, you have to wonder why at least 200-300 isn’t in attendance at each show? If not there, where are they?

Each of these three ready for primetime venues have a huge social media presence. Still, they can’t get enough bums in the seats. We see the posters in store windows and on bulletin boards, but the invite isn’t getting across.

Maybe there should be a huge public forum on how to get bums in the seats. I wonder how many will come?