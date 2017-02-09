Blight family farm honoured

Blight Native Seeds gets Family Farm of the Year honours

Herald Leader

In a business where it could be said the rewards come in the spring when your planting comes up and then again at harvest when you get it into the bin, The Blight Native Seeds of Oakville can add top family farm this year.

The honour is another chapter in a long history. Now farmed by third and fourth generation descendents of George Blight who homesteaded 240 acres in 1890. The Blight farm was recognized as a Century Farm in 1990.

To watch the Blight’s accept their due, you could learn a thing or two from them about being humble and gracious.

Blight Native Seeds Ltd. wholesales and retails native grass seeds.

The family business began “native” grass seed production and marketing enterprise in 1988, when it seeded its first fields. These fields were 15 acres of “lodorm” green needlegrass, and “rodan” western wheatgrass.

Today, the farm continues to grow and market these same grasses, as well as 14 other “native only” species. The grass seed operation has evolved to include seed production on approximately 900 acres. Most of which is marketed through wholesale to seed companies from all over the northern Great Plains area. They in turn retail the seed as a native blend where it is used for restoration or revegetation of the disturbed prairie.

Research reveals Blight Native Seeds Ltd. pride themselves with a “zero tolerance” approach in putting into the bag a seed product that is totally free of weed seeds.

This includes a hand pull or hand spraying operation to get rid of weeds. The family is dedicated to following quality control measures that have proven in the past to be the only method to get “top-notch” product in the bag.

Blight Native Seeds Ltd. also has its own seed cleaning facility.