An imperishable one

Recently, I gave a presentation which reflected the theme of sports. To accomplish this feat, I went way back in time…over 30 years ago, to reflect on the brief sports career of my youth. To help underline some of my points, I went searching for a trophy or two and some medals. This task required some digging and dusting, but I managed to find some memorabilia to the past. Were they only to underline winning or coming first? No, they also would remind me of the losses along the way. Losses, in fact, that often taught me just as much about what the real goal was all about.

Remembering the coaches, the teachers of sport, the ones who challenge us on our level of compete, was so important. Whether it was soccer, or baseball, or swimming, to name a few, each coach had a lesson to teach. Did I ever get benched? Why yes I did. The exercise of warming the pine was exactly what I needed. It was not simply about skill and the gifts of one’s abilities, but rather one’s ability to enter into the match…the event…the game, to focus on what was right in front of you – now that was a talent to be acquired. I remember one of my coaches and his hints at sarcasm to try to get his player’s attention. “Great game”!, he’d say. “Nice of you to show up”! “Did you know that you’re in the game, or did you just want to watch’? Needless to say…the point was well taken.

A hallmark of sport is endurance. Not just winning. Not just competing. But participating in an event for a lengthy period. Seeking out a prize that goes beyond an individual accomplishment. The Apostle Paul described the Christian life in terms of athletic metaphors. To the community in Corinth, he spoke about the runners competing for a perishable prize, a perishable wreath, but he himself called the community to seek an imperishable one…life in Jesus Christ (1 Cor.9:24-27). Like anyone else, I can lose sight of the goal. I fail to see beyond the present moment. To hope in the future.

Many years ago, long after my sporting days were done, a spiritual mentor told me that we had lost sight in eternity. “We only desire what is right in front of us”. “We don’t our present affecting the future”, he’d say. Like a wise coach, who would remind his players before the big game, “this does not define your life”. “Celebrate it, treasure it, do your best, but the best is yet to come”. I think he would of made a fine coach…but then come to think of it…he’s been “coaching” me for quite awhile now. Do I listen? Sometimes. Can I use a reminder every once in awhile? Absolutely!

This future calling may seem distant to us. We fail to visualize it. What’s right in front of us is more reachable. That’s where failure can be a good reminder…a good teacher. Paul speak of such things to the Community of Philippi (Phil 3:12-14) when he speaks of the goal of his life… “to press on toward the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Jesus Christ”. Forgetting what is behind me…Paul learned that his past was not his goal. Any accomplishments, individual would not satisfy. I once got a hole-in-one many years ago, followed by an eagle a couple of months later. I even broke 80 once on the golf course. No, not in 9 holes. In 18. I can look back on these happenings an others…and realize that it’s not everything. There’s got to be more than this!

Almost 20 years ago now, I learned a lot about endurance. My mother, who was quite the tennis player in her own right, had fought cancer for almost 8 years. As I approach the anniversary of her death this year, I recall again the words of Paul which I hope I can say one day as well, “I have fought the good fight, I have won the race, the have kept the faith”! (2 Tim.4:6-8).



-Father Gerald Langevin

