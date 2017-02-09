Book follows turn of the century singer from Portage to English court

Herald Leader



A Tale of Two Divas: The Curious Adventures of Jean Forsyth and Edith J. Miller in Canada’s Edwardian West - has now been published.

“I have been working on a book project with Canadian biographer Elspeth Cameron,” says author Gail Kreutzer. “One of the main characters, Edith J. Miller, was from Portage la Prairie. She sang in the choir at Knox Church (Portage) and became a famous vocalist. I don’t believe many Portage citizens know about Edith Miller and her story deserves to be told. Her father, William White Miller, was the postmaster in Portage from 1880 until his death.

Much has been written about the history of the pioneer prairie west, but rarely has its social arena been so thoroughly examined. Rich in detail, abundant with extraordinary and colorful characters, A Tale of Two Divas is a fascinating and inspiring tale of a bygone era that resonates with our very own.

A Tale of Two Divas tells the story of two Canadian singers who began as soloists in church choirs, but eventually moved on to spectacular careers. Soprano Jean Forsyth and contralto Edith Miller knew each other well. They met when 19-year-old Edith studied vocal music with Jean, almost 25 years her senior, in Winnipeg in 1894.

After that their paths crisscrossed. This tale of two voices contrasts the ways in which Jean and Edith achieved success. Edith Miller’s path was clear and committed. An only child from Portage la Prairie when there were only about 700 citizens, she forged through to the very top in England, singing in the Proms, at the Festival of Empire to celebrate the coronation of King George V in 1911, and at Covent Garden before marrying a baronet. Jean Forsyth never married and was drawn to many other interests. What might have been a vocal success story like Edith’s was diluted by the compassion for animals that led her to the founding of the Winnipeg Humane Society, her support of various charities, her dabblings as an actress, her journalism, her utter dedication to the many vocal students she launched on careers of their own, and her fulsome enjoyment of many social events.

Brilliant singers and extraordinary women, Jean Forsyth and Edith J. Miller epitomized a golden age in Canada’s burgeoning West, where the only entertainment was live, and live performance was the beating heart of cultural life.

Beginning as soloists in Manitoba church choirs, soprano Jean Forsyth and contralto Edith Miller took different – though crisscrossing – career paths, navigating an era of remarkable change, from the constraints of late Victorianism to the liberation of the Roaring Twenties. One rose to international stardom and the pinnacle of society, singing for the King of England. The other met the new challenges of the day in a flurry of philanthropic and entrepreneurial activity, crowning an already celebrated career. Each struck out on her own, to struggle – and find – success in a world where opportunities for women were scarce.

Elspeth Cameron has won awards for her writing and is known for her biographies about Canadian writers and poets. She has pioneered the first biography of a Canadian literary figure in Hugh Maclennan. In addition to her biographies she has won numerous awards for her journalistic profiles of Canadian cultural celebrities. Elspeth has taught Canadian literature and Canadian Studies at Concordia, McGill, Brock and University of Toronto.



Submitted by Gail Kreutzer





