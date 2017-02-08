Varsity Saints blank Sabres

The Saints are a win away from second place and home ice for the playoffs.

Bailey Grantham, Maddie Shwaluk and Kiera Shwaluk each found the back of the net and Morgan Klassen turned in another shut out victory as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity girls hockey blanked the visiting Springfield Sabres 3-0 this afternoon at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie.

“We battled ourselves a lot that game but Morgan Klassen shut the door and made the saves when she had to,” said Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, head coach of the Saints. “We’re a very good team when everybody is on the same page, but that’s what we need from our goalies. When we’re struggling a little bit as skaters, the goalie has to help out in net.”

Leading 1-0 mid way through the third, PCI was finally rewarded for their sustained pressure in the Sabres zone, as Grantham drove to the net before eventually banging home an insurance marker to provide the Saints with some breathing room.

After killing off a late penalty, a clearing attempt from Kiera Shwaluk took a fortunate bounce off the boards and travelled the length of the ice into the vacated Sabre net.

“We want that second place so we can have home ice,” added Clark-Gillespie. “We were focusing on winning one of these two (final regular season) games, hopefully both. It would be nice to get that first round bye and (have) home ice (advantage) all the way through.”

The Saints play their final regular season game tomorrow afternoon against Garden City, with a victory, the Saints will clinch second overall in Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League’s (WWHSHL) Winnipeg Free Press division.

“I would like to see us hammer them offensively,” said the head coach ahead of the final regular season game. “Our breakouts were terrible (against Springfield), even though we spent an hour at practice (Tuesday) working on it, we have to clean things up in our own zone.”

Puck drop between PCI and Garden City is set for 4 p.m. back at the BDO Centre.