Trojans come up short against league's best

The PCI Trojans varsity boys basketball team fell 80-71 to the league leading St. John's Tigers in MHSAA Winnipeg Tier 2 varsity basketball action in Winnipeg this afternoon.

“We played cautiously in the first half and that kept us on our heels. Our slow start gave them momentum and it was difficult to recover,” said Janey Bradford, head coach of the PCI Trojans. “We came out of the gates hard and fast in the second half and were right in there until they monopolized on our turnovers.”

The loss snaps PCI's six-game winning streak, and just one game remains on the Trojan regular season schedule. The boys will have ample time to reflect on the loss as they are off until Feb. 22.

“We were able to take away a lot from the game that we hope to apply in playoffs,” added Bradford. “They will be a tough team to beat and require all of us to be mentally and physically ready.”

The Trojans press pause on league play to host a tournament this weekend at PCI.