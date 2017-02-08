Local talent on display at Viterras

There’s no shortage of local talent competing this week.

The home crowd was given something to cheer for early on in the Viterra men’s provincial curling championship, as Randy Neufeld’s rink – made up of Randy Neufeld (skip), Dean Moxam (third), Peter Nicholls (second) and Dale Michie (lead) representing Portage Curling Club – overcame a slow start before cruising past Rob Atkins’ rink with a 10-3 victory in early afternoon action Wednesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“We made some good shots and had a good fourth end where we got four (points),” said Peter Nicholls. “Coming in here we just wanted to play some games and hope to do well. The senior (provincial championship) event is in two weeks, so really, that’s our focus.”

After Atkins’ rink scored single points in both the first and second end, Neufeld’s rink responded with two in the third to tie the match.

Laying four in the fourth, Atkins’ rink had an opportunity to knock some rocks away from the button but failed to capitalize, staking the locals to a 6-2 lead.

Atkins’ rink got one back in the fifth but Neufeld responded with a pair in each the sixth and seventh to put the game out of reach.

The veteran rink returns to Stride Place bright and early with an 8:30 a.m. draw against Matt Dunstone’s rink – a team Nicholls’ is quite familiar with.

“I’ve been working with them this year.. they are really nice kids. I’m looking forward to the fourth end when they call a time out and I’m going to have to step over and talk to them about what shot to play and then step back,” joked Nicholls, who recently took on a coaching role with Dunstone’s rink. “We will have to play our best to be close to them.”

Upset watch

There haven’t been a whole lot of surprises so far at the championship, as the event’s top seeds all won their first draws handily.

No. 2 seed Mike McEwen downed Greg Mikolajek’s rink 8-2, No. 3 Dunstone downed Rob Fisher’s rink 9-1, No. 4 seed William Lyburn beat Jim Renwick’s rink 8-2 with No. 1 Reid Carruthers and No. 5 Jason Gunnlaughson still in action, but with convincing leads.

“If you ask most of the competitors it’s probably a two horse race,” Nicholls’ said of the provincial championship. “There are probably two or three other (rinks) that could win this but it’s probably going to be Reid Carruthers or Mike McEwen.

“We’d have to play really, really well to be close to (those rinks). Randy still makes a ton of shots. We’re seniors, but if he gets on fire he can shoot with lots of the good ones.”

Local curler gets the nod

Portager Farrol Asham will also be competing in the festivities, as he is subbing for an injured player on Travis Graham’s rink out of Burntwood Curling Club in Thompson, Man. Asham and the Burntwood rink dropped its first match 8-2 to Dennis Bohn’s rink.