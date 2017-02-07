Wanted - Lawrence Myran

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are presently looking for Lawrence Andrew Myran, 29, of Long Plain First Nation, currently at large on a warrant for his arrest. Myran is described as an Indigenous male with a slender build, standing 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Myran is presently charged with mischief to property.

If you know the whereabouts of Myran, please contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.