Waiting for Ben

by Al Collins

Ben was pleasant voice on the phone, at least as the call began. The call was a response to an invitation. An invitation to “Have your say about our democracy”. The 4”x6” card arrived in the mailbox like a postcard with the Government of Canada logos and contact information including Twitter, Facebook, web address and a phone number for those without internet. The assumption that only people without internet insist on speaking directly to individuals has a certain push and arrogance to it that presented itself repeatedly while speaking to Ben. In fact this part of the conversation was the first evidence of the arrogant bait and switch that invites your say, while the agenda is a conversation about their say.

The first shift in Ben’s voice occurred when he was told that the call was made not because internet was absent but because speaking directly to people was preferred. Not only preferred but insisted upon as a household policy because the internet cannot become the only default communication of our nation.

The second shift, a more condescending petulant shift occurred when Ben agreed to do the survey online while the questions were asked and answered over the phone. This was the first indication that “your say” did not mean a conversation but was actually a survey. Ben indicated that the survey would take about 25 minutes and seemed unhappy that this time was available to answer the questions.

The questions themselves quickly became the next downgrade of his attitude because none had a quality of open question. Every question was prepositioned and asked only for a response rating strength of agreement of disagreement. When this was pointed out, Ben, who you might assume held a neutral position, became the pitch man for these questions and the defender against concerns about the data from such a flawed instrument determining the future function of our democracy.

“The current parliament requires more diversity therefore a different electoral system is required.”

“Our current system needs more inclusion of broader ideas. This won’t happen unless real changes occur.”

The structure and tone of these two examples would be typical of the questions on this survey. The questions are actually two parts and many would agree with one part and may disagree with the second part but because only one answer is allowed participants must choose which of two parts will determine their response. Generally people will respond to last asked and thereby offer tacit agreement and support for the tenants in the first part of the question.

The trap was further sprung if you, as I, decided that a question was so far outside any reasonable answer, that no answer could in conscience, be offered. This point was arrived at around the 11 or 12 minute mark of the survey and Ben was asked to skip that question, because I would not answer it, and go on. The survey would not let you proceed without answering, according to Ben.

This was the end of the attempt to have my say heard and as we live in a participative, accountable democracy I expressed my deep concern about this exercise and asked to speak to someone with whom to register this concern. Ben promised to forward my information - however I still find myself waiting for Ben.

Each of our three major political parties have reasonable versions of their core philosophy and each has the caricature of their worst version Conservatives believe you must buy your own shoes by hard work and boot straps whatever the market price. The New Democrats believe that someone with two pairs of shoes should give you one pair or have the pair taken for redistribution. Liberals believe that they know exactly what shoes you need and that every attempt you have made to get shoes has been a failure correctable only by their special sauce which they control.

The special sauce of this survey, run by a minister with questionable citizenship, and offered as data for the design of a new democracy is the epitomy of the worst Liberal caricature. Nothing funny about this cartoon McGee!

