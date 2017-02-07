Big Brothers Big Sisters pair fun and fundraising

The Daily Graphic

You could not, would not want to miss a bowling event quite like this.

So would you, can you go?

These are the most recent words from Big Brothers Big Sisters in a fundraising package.

BBBS has a goal of $15,000 in its Bowl for Kids Sake 2017 campaign to be held March 10 and 12 at Southport Bowl.

With just over a month to go, BBBS is looking for teams to participate and raise money for the worthy little brothers and sisters.

The theme this year is Dr. Suess.

BBBS Executive Director Dawn Froese says teams or individuals can set up a fundraising page through Canadahelps.org. “With this page you can set a personal goal and email your contacts asking them to support you.”