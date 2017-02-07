At risk girl missing

On Jan. 30, Powerview RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Man. Hailey Boubard left her grandmother’s home in Fort Alexander in the evening of Jan. 30 and did not return. Hailey is a vulnerable youth, and police are concerned for her well-being.

It is believed that Hailey may be in the Brandon area with a male youth known to her. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. She is described as Indigenous, has shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.