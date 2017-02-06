Veteran's Cup champs
Coaches: Patterson, Hogue and Minoletti. Back row: Alex Van Deynze, Brandon Patterson, Kurt Parker, Darien Schaan, Jacob Younka, Asher Moorhouse, Carson Dubois, Carter Moorhouse and Evan Calder. Front row: Ty Hogue, Layne Rands, Brandon Ferg, Noah Taylor and Grady Mooney. (Submitted photo)
The Portage Peewee AA hockey team won gold this past weekend in Stonewall at the Veteran's Cup Tournament.
The boys finished a perfect 5-0 over the course of the weekend to go undefeated throughout the tourney en route to the gold medal.