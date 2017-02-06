Pickleball craze reaches Portage

What in the world is pickleball?

Dubbed ‘the fastest growing sport in North America’, the game of pickleball has reached Portage la Prairie and the club is trying make a name for themselves.

The Portage Pickleball Club have been meeting weekly for nearly two years, eager to share the sport with anyone willing to learn.

“Pickleball is like if ping pong, badminton and tennis kind of had a baby,” explains Victoria Olson, the club’s PR coordinator. “It’s played with oversized ping pong paddles and a wiffle ball with tennis-level nets on a badminton court.”

The group is hosting an open house this Wednesday in an effort to attract more members, with local experts on hand to teach techniques and explain rules.

“Pickleball is popping up right across the province,” added Olson. “A lot of our snowbirds go down and play it in Arizona, so I think they’ve kind of brought the sport back up here with them, at least that’s my theory.

“We want new members to come out and try it and see what it’s all about. Anyone can attend the open house, there is no cost and there will people there to show everyone how to play, explain the rules and teach the different serving techniques.”

The open house is set for this Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 7-9 p.m. at Ecole Crescentview School. The event is open to all adults and is free to attend, all that is asked is that players bring appropriate gym shoes. For more information visit facebook.com/Portagepickleball/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf.

About pickleball

According to pickleballcanada.org, back in 1965, after playing golf, Joel Pritchard, congressman from Washington State and Bill Bell, successful businessman, returned to Pritchard’s home to find their families sitting around with nothing to do. The property had an old badminton court so Pritchard and Bell looked for some badminton equipment and could not find a full set of rackets. They improvised and started playing with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball and the sport continues to grow in popularity to this day.

Currently, the sport of pickleball is exploding in popularity. The number of places to play has nearly doubled since 2010. The spread of the sport is attributed to its popularity within community centers, PE classes, YMCA facilities and retirement communities. The sport continues to grow worldwide as well with many new international clubs forming and national governing bodies now established in the USA, Canada, Spain and India.