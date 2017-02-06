Baker (Vince Li) seeking full release





DAVID LARKINS, Winnipeg Sun

The man who viciously killed and mutilated a passenger aboard a Greyhound Bus nine years ago will learn today if he will be allowed to walk free entirely.

A decision from the province's Criminal Code Review Board will be handed down at 1 p.m. in the case of Will Baker, the man formerly known as Vince Li, who stabbed and beheaded Tim McLean on a bus near Portage La Prairie in 2008.

Lawyers for Baker are asking the board for an absolute discharge, which if allowed, will grant Baker freedom from restrictions applied to him since he was first found not criminally responsible in 2009.

Baker has seen restrictions upon him loosened almost yearly.

After initially being sent to the Selkirk Mental Health Centre, Baker was living on an extended pass in a halfway house in Winnipeg in 2015.

Last year, he was granted an official discharge from the Selkirk facility and given permission to live in a group home.

Currently, he is required to meet with a psychiatrist and other health specialists and is required to adhere to a medication regimen.

Baker had untreated schizophrenia at the time of the incident in 2008 but has adhered to the conditions and medication supervision since.

In 2016, the review board heard Baker has raised no safety concerns under the conditions and displayed no psychotic episodes.

This story will be updated.

dlarkins@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LarkinsWSun