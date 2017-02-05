Road warriors

It wasn't an easy weekend for the Terriers.

Tasked with taking on the league leading Steinbach Pistons on the opening night of back-to-back games before heading to Selkirk for a date with the third place Steelers, the Portage Terriers performed admirably, downing the Pistons 2-1 Friday night before falling 3-2 to Selkirk in overtime.

“We played as close to a 60 minute (game) as we have all season on Friday in Steinbach.” said Terriers head coach/GM Blake Spiller. “It was good to get three points on the weekend.”

Fresh off his return from the WHL's Regina Pats, Kurtis Chapman got the start in net against the Pistons and turned in a stellar performance, stopping 32 of 33 shots directed his way.

Ty Enns opened the game's scoring with a first period powerplay marker and Chase Brakel increased the visitor's lead to two with his MJHL leading 32nd goal of the year. Ty Anderson answered back for the Pistons with a powerplay marker of his own just past the 10 minute mark second, but Chapman shut the door from there to secure the victory.

The following night in Selkirk, the Terriers overcame a 2-0 third period deficit to force overtime, but an unassisted marker by Jake Dudar in the extra frame kiboshed the Terriers' chances of completing the comeback.

“Consistency still seems to be the issue (with this team),” added Spiller. “It appeared we had gained confidence with the start in Selkirk, but again we didn't stay with it. If we want to climb in the standings over the next month, we will have to bring that team effort we did in Steinbach (every night).”

Portage sits comfortably in fifth place in MJHL standings, just two points back from fourth place OCN and four back from third place Selkirk, with games in hand on both teams. With just 11 games left in their regular season schedule, the Terriers are running out of time to make a push to improve their positioning prior to playoffs.

With a date against the basement dwelling Wolverines looming, the Terriers have ample opportunity to jump teams in league standings. The Terriers are in Waywayseecappo Thursday night, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.