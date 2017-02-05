Portage ready for Viterras

The eyes of the curling world will be focused on Portage la Prairie this week, as the province's best curlers are in town competing to be Manitoba's representative at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier next month in St. John's, N.L.



32 teams representing curling clubs from across the province will be vying for the chance to advance to the national event.



Last year's champ, Mike McEwen, returns looking to defend his title, and enters this year's event as the No. 2 seed, ranked only behind Reid Carruthers' rink.



Round the clock action kicks off bright and early Wednesday morning at Portage's Stride Place – formerly known as the PCU Centre – with tickets still available to soak in the play live.



The champ will be crowned Sunday afternoon, as the day is reserved for the semis and final - beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.



For live scoring, draw times and event information see http://viterrachampionship.ca/live-results.