JV Saints consolation champs
Back row :Manager Pam Moffatt, Coach Chantal Murkin, Devin Borody, Randi Verwey, Kami Miller, Abby Vanstone, Freja Cuddington, Skylar Williams coach Dave McLeod. Front row: Rosie Wilson, Aleisha Caners, Alyssa McLeod and Sydney Fletcher. Missing: Simone Crevier, Talia Derksen, Erin Owens, Jacy Ross. (Submitted photo)
The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints junior varsity girls basketball team walked away as consolation champions this past weekend at a tournament hosted by St. Mary's Academy in Winnipeg.
After opening the tournament with a 66-29 loss against a tough Garden City squad, the girls rebounded with a decisive 59-5 win against Louis Riel before downing Tec Voc 47-30.