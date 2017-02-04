RCMP dogs get fentanyl training

Canadian RCMP dogs are getting further training to protect the province from a dangerous opioid.

The RCMP announced Thursday its service dogs are currently being trained to detect fentanyl, the powerful drug that has become an epidemic in many parts of Canada. It is said to be 100 times more powerful than morphine.

RCMP said there are three dog teams currently trained to detect fentanyl, and one of those teams was responsible for the interception of 12,000 tablets in British Columbia, according to police.

“I do believe the Canadian population is safer because of our new fentanyl dog training. By keeping more fentanyl off the street, we save Canadian lives,” Insp. Akrum Ghadban, who heads the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta., said.

Staff Sgt. Eric Stebenne said the pure fentanyl is transformed into a diluted liquid form to eliminate the danger of dogs inhaling it while still providing the smell of the drug so dogs can detect it.

Across the country there are 139 narcotics dog teams and full training of all teams is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Postmedia Network