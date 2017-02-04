Powerview RCMP look for at-risk missing girl

On January 30, 2017, Powerview RCMP received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Manitoba. Hailey Boubard left her grandmother’s home in Fort Alexander in the evening of January 30 and did not return. Hailey is a vulnerable youth, and police are concerned for her well-being.

It is believed that Hailey may be in the Brandon area with a male youth known to her.

Hailey was last seen wearing all black clothing. She is described as Indigenous, has shoulder-length dark red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and approximately 185 pounds.