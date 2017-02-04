North Norfolk-MacGregor library schedules AGM

The North Norfolk-MacGregor Library has scheduled its annual general meeting for Feb. 16th, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the meeting room at the library, and all library patrons are invited.

Mark the date on your calendar, and plan to attend.

Another library event this month is the annual February book sale. Beginning Feb. 7, the sale will offer a wide selection of books ─ fiction and non-fiction, children's and adults ─ as well as many magazines. Try to visit regularly, as more items will be added, when space becomes available. This sale is our major fundraiser, especially important this year since the Quiz Night did not raise as much as previous years. Items for sale include duplicate copies, donated items and deleted books from our collection, all at a very reasonable price.

While you're at the library, check out our art display, and look over some of our new books. New adult fiction includes: The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman; The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead; and What She Knew by Gilly Macmillan. Of local interest in the non-fiction category, we have Abandoned Manitoba by Gordon Goldsborough, based on the CBC program of the same name.

Junior readers should look for new novels in the Dear Canada series, such as A Sea of Sorrows by Norah McClintock and These Are My Words by Ruby Slipperjack.

Submitted by Donna Gamache