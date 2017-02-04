No debating Arishya Aggarwal's speaking talent

Aggarwal goes three for three in Winnipeg debate challenge

The Daily Graphic

Seemingly quiet as a church mouse, Arishya Aggarwal once again proved she is a fierce contender in the intellecual battle that is organized debate.

A recent event tin Winnipeg at Acadia attended by young debaters from all the “top notch” schools in Winnipeg, the young PCI student, one year out of the novice competitions, won gold in all three open competitions she engaged in.

“This was an impromptu debate where the topic is given just 10 minutes before the debate starts,” explains her proud mother Komol. “It consists of two rounds. Arishya won this event last year too, but in the novice category as it was her first year in debate. This year, she won first place in the open category which is much more challenging and advanced. She won all three medals in all three categories. She came home with a lot of fame as everyone appreciated her win without having a debate club or coach.”

Aggarwal competed against students in schools that have debate clubs and personal trainers. Most of the students have been debating for the past five years.

“Last year she also won many medals in various competitions and was qualified to go to nationals three times in Vancouver and Halifax,” Komol said. “Arishya has initiated a debate club in PCI where she is hoping to bring more kids to participate so that others like Arishya can go to bigger competitions and come home with medals to make Portage proud.”