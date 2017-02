Kozy Korners helps kick off Heart and Stroke

With Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris in tow, the generous Kozy Korners ladies gave a cheque for $1,000 to help make the Heart and Stroke campaign successful.

Campaign organizer Shawn Rawlings is also looking for volunteers and can be reached at 204-239-1058 or by email at srawling@mts.net

From left: Shawn Rawlings, Heart and Stroke; Evelyn Smith, Kozy Korners treasurer, Mayor Irvine Ferris, Kozy Korner President Judy Nagribianko and Elaine Cairns, Kozy Korners secretary.