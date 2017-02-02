Winter won’t end soon: Merv

As Manitobans woke up to another wave of bitter cold on Ground Hog Day, Manitoba Merv emerged from a viewing blind at Oak Hammock Marsh and the plush forecaster “saw” his shadow and “predicted” another six weeks of Winter.

Oak Hammock Marsh reports that Merv’s track record is surprisingly accurate. For the past 23 years, Merv has only made one mistake. Six more weeks of winter may seems like a long time, but keep in mind that this is Manitoba. Six weeks from now will be mid March and this is typically when the first geese return.

Feb. 2 also marked an important day for Oak Hammock Marsh. It was World Wetlands Day.

On Feb. 2 1971, in the town of Ramsar, Iran, world leaders signed an important international agreement to ensure the conservation and wise use of wetlands of international importance and their biodiversity, including water resources. Oak Hammock Marsh was officially designated as a Ramsar Site in 1987.

Postmedia Network