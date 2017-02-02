Saints thump Barracudas

The Saints are rolling.

Maddie Shwaluk and Morgan Parynuik each had five point nights and Morgan Klassen was flawless in net as the PCI Saints varsity girls hockey team blanked the visiting Beliveau Barracudas 8-0 at the BDO Centre this afternoon in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League action.

The win moves the Saints into first place in the WWHSHL's Winnipeg Free Press division – for the time being anyway - as PCI, Sturgeon Heights and River East are all battling it out for league supremacy.

“We liked a lot of things we saw today. Just the way (the girls) are setting up offensively, it's not just throw the puck on net and see what happens, they're trying to cycle (the puck) and (involve) the defense,” said Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie, head coach of the PCI Saints. “They have confidence with the puck in the offensive zone and are able to set up some (plays).”

Leading by just one after the first, the Saints exploded for five goals in the middle stanza, including a pair form Maddie Shwaluk along with individual tallies form Parynuik, Bailey Grantham and Hailee Morisseau.

“You can see the creativity coming,” added the head coach. “There is a lot of focus on the bench that I haven't seen before. It's typical of high school girls that there is lots of socializing... but this year not so much. They are in the game and are really trying to do different things and communicate with each other.”

Maddie Shwaluk completed her hat trick on a partial break mid way through the third and Chelsea Owens scored late to round out the scoring.

Klassen turned aside all 19 shots that came her way to pick up the shutout victory.

The girls are back in action Wednesday for a date with Springfield. Puck drop set for 4 p.m. at the BDO Centre.