Prairie Mountains exhibition opens tonight

Tonight is the opening reception and artist talk for Faye Hildebrand’s exhibition, Prairie Mountains. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with a casual preview of the artworks before the formal presentations begin. Executive Director, Paul Legris will bring greetings and introduce you to PDAC Board Members and staff. Craig Dunn, as the sponsor, will bring greetings from his business. Faye, will be presenting a short artist talk along with a visual presentation. Afterwards you can help yourself to a refreshment and snack in the Boardroom Gallery.

Prairie Mountains is on display January 24 through to March 4. The Portage & District Arts Centre, Art Gallery and Gift Shop are open to the public, Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are also open during selected special events held in the William Glesby Centre.

Signatures, by Mike Blume , on display in the Boardroom Gallery until February 17. Creating realistic portraits using acrylic paint is a passion of Mike’s. This exhibit features artworks that he created in the past year since taking an acrylic painting class here at PDAC.

Many of our Winter Arts Programs started last week, we are still taking registrations for Classes and Workshops that begin later in February. Visit our website for details on all of the upcoming classes and workshops. There are a couple of spots available for the Gel Plate Printing Class that will run on Feb 1, 8 and 22. We have moved the third date so that people can still take in the Reel Event on Feb 15.

The next screening of the Reel Event Independent Film Series will take place on Feb 15. The west doors of the William Glesby Centre open at 7 p.m. with the film to start at 7:30 p.m. We Can’t Make the Same Mistake Twice is the 50th documentary by legendary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. This film follows the events that occurred after the historic filing of a human rights complaint in 2007 by the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada. This moving documentary follows Cindy Blackstock and her allies as they fought for what they knew was right in the face of many challenges. We get a glimpse into the Canadian legal system where this remarkable story of courage, conviction and justice unfolds. Single tickets are available at the door for ten dollars.

The Call for Entry for the 36th Annual Central Region Juried Art Exhibition has gone out to artists who live in the Central Region. This year the Portage & District Arts Centre will be hosting the event. The deadline to submit your entry fee, artist statement and completed entry form is March 31. Artworks need to be delivered to the respective depots by April 18. Oversized works will be accepted here at PDAC between April 18 and 20. Entry forms are available in the PDAC Gift Shop or can be downloaded from our website, portageartscentre.ca.

Does your community group and/or organization wish to create an art project with children and youth in the community, while working with a local artist? The PDAC ArtsSmarts program can help. If your club or organization has a project in mind, and would like to apply for an ArtsSmarts grant, please visit www.pdacartssmarts.org. Brochures are available in the PDAC Art Gallery, questions can be directed to Paul Legris, Executive Director at paul_legris@mymts.net or call 204-239-6029.

Celebration of the Arts, Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner and Art Auction is celebrating 30 years! Mark your calendars for May 11th, as you do not want to miss out on this fabulous evening. Held in the William Glesby Centre, the evening begins with cocktails and appetizers while you preview exquisite artworks available in the various Art Auctions. Local and regional artists generously donate artworks.

Entertainment for the evening will highlight programming that is offered here at the Portage & District Arts Centre. PDAC’s popular 24-week dance program features instruction in Ukrainian, Jazz, Contemporary, Cheer, Hip Hop, Tap, Pre-Pointe and Ballet dance styles. The season wraps up in April with two sold-out Dance Recital performances. Spring, Fall and Winter Arts Programs for ages three to adult feature a variety of classes and workshops. PDAC also offers Summer Camps for children ages seven to thirteen.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Portage & District Arts Centre or would like to find out more, please call us at 204-239-6029 or drop by the Gift Shop and inquire. One membership benefit is a discount on art supplies and on registration for most classes and workshops. More information about membership, programming and events can be found on our website, portageartscentre.ca.