A get together with friends and family for a Paint Night Feb. 6th, 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church is all about raising money for local kids.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Portage la Prairie is hosting the event to fund its programming.

All supplies and instruction included. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the BBBS Office 15 Tupper St. S or online at http://tdfinearts.com/event/brereton-beauty-11