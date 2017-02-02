No possibility of rational discussion

While disappointing, it is really not surprising that there seems to be no possibility of rational public discussion of some of the issues afflicting Manitoba’s wildlife management.

Our Premier allegedly makes dumb and counterproductive remarks about a ‘ race war’ and career criminals. The other group plays the outraged victim card, no functional dialogue happens and everyone feels hard done by. Some are angry but nobody I know wants to go to war.

Night hunting being dangerous is not really an issue except perhaps for the targeted animals. I can recall in 45 years of reading newspapers only a single instance of non-participants being harmed. Night hunting is problematic for other better reasons. No fair chase is one consideration and secondly, what many non-hunters don’t realize is that often even mortally wounded game animals run a considerable distance. A heart shot deer will typically run perhaps a hundred meters, stop, stand briefly and drop over dead. Television crime shows do not accurately portray serious wounding. If ‘night hunted’ that animal may cross a fence and if harvested in a season with no snow, be lost in the dark. This is a very common and wasteful occurrence. The other reality is that particularly since the Metis recovered harvest rights, some, probably a small minority, have abused the option. The right and its application are awkward to enforce and enable that minority to evade responsibility. The result has been that there are pockets of the province where game populations have been devastated by nearly unrestricted over harvesting. The awareness of that phenomenon and a guess about who is largely responsible is what makes folks angry. The difficulty in discussion is enhanced by the fact that the majority of Metis and aboriginal hunters are people of principle and reject the misbehavior of a minority but find it difficult to acknowledge the truth publicly. I personally hunt in an area, which has been severely impacted by this mischief, and when you encounter the scofflaws in the field and listen to their boasts, it is especially disheartening. I run not at all sure how a community induces righteous behavior except through example and education.

Name calling and slander don’t do it. Rigorous enforcement sometimes translates into needless harassment and interference with responsible hunters who become easy targets for Conservation staff who are frustrated and feel largely impotent in interdicting the main culprits.

If I had a sure fire fix, I’d probably be rich and famous instead of an old curmudgeon wishing the world was different.

Dean Lutz