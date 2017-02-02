Negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump

Robert Sopuck, M.P. | Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

Canada’s unique relationship with the United States is being tested since President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. As the world’s largest trade partners, we need to continue the nearly 150-year-old relationship and work to ensure the efficient and continuous free flow of goods over our borders.

In light of President Trump’s unyielding ‘America First’ policies, we need the Liberal government to remain vigilant in ensuring that Canada’s interests are protected. Each and every day, $2 billion in trade crosses the Canada-U.S. border benefitting both countries. In fact, nine million U.S. jobs depend on trade with us. Both of our countries need those jobs, and our government must fight to protect free trade every step of the way.

President Trump has already withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and began the steps towards renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). For some reason, the first thing Justin Trudeau told President Trump was that we were willing to renegotiate NAFTA. This was a poor concession to make, especially given that most of Trump’s concerns are with their southern neighbour, not Canada.

In Canada, we have added 4.7 million new jobs since NAFTA came into force in 1994. It is imperative that Prime Minister Trudeau protects and defends Canada’s interest during the renegotiation that he haphazardly agreed to after the U.S. election. As the Official Opposition, it is deeply concerning that the government does not have a plan to protect the jobs that are created by NAFTA including 550,000 auto sector jobs and 211,000 aerospace jobs.

I was pleased to see Prime Minister Trudeau share his support following President Trump’s signing of an executive order to approve the Keystone XL pipeline. This project was strongly supported by our previous Conservative government. Stephen Harper understood the importance of this pipeline to both countries, and even predicted the pipeline would be built “with or without Obama,” which came true the first week under President Trump. If it moves forward, the project will strengthen energy security in North America and put Canadian energy workers back on the job.

Meanwhile though, we are still left waiting for a new softwood lumber agreement. The forestry industry supports 400,000 workers and the economic survival of 650 communities, including some in our own constituency. Without a new agreement being reached, we risk action being taken against Canadian softwood imports and the entire forestry industry losing thousands of jobs and paying billions of dollars in duties, again. Given the new attitude from the new U.S administration, Canada needs to get out ahead of this issue, and protect Canadians jobs.

Our constituency relies on trade with the U.S. daily, across the agriculture, livestock, oil, and forestry industries. It is important that the Liberal government approaches any trade negotiations with the U.S. with the mindset of “Canada First”, or risk being run over by a president who has made it clear any new deals have to benefit the U.S. Free trade between our nations benefits both countries, and the Liberals must remember to consistently make that point at the negotiation table.