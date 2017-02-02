Manitoba streamlines farm building code

The Manitoba government is supporting the long-term, sustainable growth of the agricultural sector by removing unnecessary regulatory requirements on the construction of farm buildings.

The current Manitoba Farm Building Code will be repealed and an amendment will be made to the Manitoba Building Code to add specific provisions for farm buildings. Key changes that will apply to farm buildings will include:

establishing a low-human occupancy building classification for most types of farm buildings, which will recognize lower risks by reducing additional regulatory requirements for items like full fire alarm systems

focusing on ways to prevent fires from spreading to neighbouring buildings, while still allowing these low-human occupancy buildings to be grouped together to meet operational needs

applying only structural requirements for unenclosed farm buildings used for hay storage or livestock shelters

removing requirements for fire-rated separations in high-humidity environments where the building materials are unsuitable, or in areas where animals are likely to cause damage to them

providing more options to meet entrance and exit requirements

allowing flexibility in the direction of door swing to meet operational needs

allowing flexibility in requirements related to covering foamed plastic insulation in high-humidity vegetable storage facilities, such as potato storage sheds

adjusting emergency lighting requirements to be responsive to the needs of poultry and egg producers

As a result of these changes, construction requirements for all buildings will be part of a single regulation that will eliminate the need for government to update multiple regulations when new versions of the National Building Code are adopted. The building code requirements will apply to all farm buildings over 600 square metres.

Building codes and other related standards are overseen by Manitoba’s Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Manitoba government issues January flood conditions report

Normal to well-above normal soil moisture and winter precipitation to date, combined with future unfavourable weather conditions, will result in the risk of moderate to major overland flooding across the province. The Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre will continue to assess data over the coming weeks to refine future flood outlooks.

The 2017 January Conditions Report is being released due to the high soil moisture and winter precipitation to date. The potential for overland flooding is estimated as moderate to major in most areas of the province. This could change depending on weather conditions between now and the spring melt, with February and March flood outlooks further defining the flood potential.

The province’s practice is to plan and prepare for unfavourable weather conditions and the scenario of highest flood risk. At this time, with future unfavourable weather conditions:

The Red, Souris, Pembina, Lower Assiniboine and Roseau rivers and the southwest region of the province are currently at risk for major flooding.

The Upper Assiniboine River, eastern region, Winnipeg River, northern Manitoba and The Pas regions, including the Saskatchewan, Carrot and Swan rivers, are currently at risk for moderate to major flooding.

The Interlake region and the Fisher River are currently at risk for moderate flooding.

Flood forecasters look at six primary factors when assessing long-term prospects for potential spring floods. In addition to soil moisture at freeze-up, other factors yet to be determined are winter snow, spring rain, how fast the snow melts, the depth of frost, and river and lake levels prior to spring run-off.

The Portage Diversion has been operated 34 of the 47 years since it was constructed. Based on

the runoff potential in the Assiniboine and Souris basins, the probability of operating the Portage

Diversion is high. Lake Manitoba’s current level is 812.49 feet above sea level. The current level is 0.49 feet above normal for this time of year, and is above the interim operating range of 810 to 812 feet. Flows out of Lake Manitoba on the Fairford River are 6632 cubic feet per second (cfs) and are higher than the inflows on the Waterhen River of 4976 cfs.

The Manitoba government and municipalities are continuing to prepare for spring flooding. The first full-flood outlook is expected at the end of February. The 2017 January Conditions Report is available at www.gov.mb.ca/flooding.

Canada and United States cattle on-feed reports

The United States Department of Agriculture January 1 cattle on-feed report showed placements into feedlots 9.5 per cent larger than 2016. Because of strong marketings, the on-feed inventory was on par with the year ago number and didn’t change. Canfax released the January 1 cattle on-feed report for Alberta and Saskatchewan and it is the sixth consecutive month where on-feed inventories are below year-ago levels. Cattle on-feed inventories are eight per cent below last year and are 11 per cent lower than the five-year average.

For more information, contact the Portage Manitoba Agriculture office at 239-3352 or Shawn.Cabak@gov.mb.ca